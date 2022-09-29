Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.80

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.80 and last traded at C$21.90, with a volume of 256646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.40.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

