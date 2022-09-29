Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

