Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 96.0% in September

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the August 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLOZF remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,360. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Cannabix Technologies
Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.
