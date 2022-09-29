Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 1,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Canon had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 203,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,591,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 766.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.