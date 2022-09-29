Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 2,394.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises about 2.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 320,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,814. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.51.

