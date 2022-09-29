Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $318,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7,808.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 264.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

SWKS opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

