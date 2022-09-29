Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

