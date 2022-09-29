Cappasity Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $307,320.00 and approximately $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00146464 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.08 or 0.01817544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is cappasity.com/tech. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

