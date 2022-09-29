CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CareCloud stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareCloud

About CareCloud

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $143,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

