CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. CareCloud had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud during the second quarter worth $122,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.