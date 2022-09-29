CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.48% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX traded down $20.58 on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The stock had a trading volume of 459,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,275. CarMax has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

