Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp set a $55.00 target price on Cedar Fair in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.11 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113,035 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 216,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

