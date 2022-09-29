Cellframe Market Cap Reaches $7.77 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges. Cellframe has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $91,247.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe’s launch date was February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cellframe’s official website is cellframe.net.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cellframe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cellframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

