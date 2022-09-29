CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 67,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 96,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

