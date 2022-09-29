Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.