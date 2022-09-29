Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

