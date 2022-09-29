Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

