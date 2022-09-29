Center For Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,203 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 12.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after buying an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after buying an additional 961,075 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,757,000 after purchasing an additional 818,240 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,884.2% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 813,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,508,000 after purchasing an additional 800,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.39 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

