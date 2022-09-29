Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 7,843 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

