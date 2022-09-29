Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 243,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5,203.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 174,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 171,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

