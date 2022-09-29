Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after buying an additional 35,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,062.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $175.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
