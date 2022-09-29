Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 10,289 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.30 and a 12 month high of $130.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

