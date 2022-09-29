Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

VUG opened at $223.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.