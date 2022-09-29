Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.53

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.53 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 266.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

