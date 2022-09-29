CFO4Life Group LLC Has $18.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

BATS QUAL traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $105.72. 1,378,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

