CFO4Life Group LLC Has $241,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after buying an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $7.34 on Thursday, hitting $213.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.84 and its 200-day moving average is $253.22. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

