CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 2,290,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,188. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

