CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases New Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

HSIC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

