CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 79,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $183.78. 2,245,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,213. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

