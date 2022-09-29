Chainswap Market Cap Hits $445,705.39 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Chainswap has a market cap of $445,705.39 and $5.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chainswap has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.20 or 1.00008188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006636 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

ASAP is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

