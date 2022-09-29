Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

