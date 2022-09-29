Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.10. The company had a trading volume of 54,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $235.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

