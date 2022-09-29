Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.17.

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $71.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chegg by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 40,408 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $18,263,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

