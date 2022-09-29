Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,363 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 922.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,397,538. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

