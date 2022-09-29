Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 29,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,817. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

