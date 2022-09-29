Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 828.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,730 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 3.9% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 315,563 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.43. 9,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Further Reading

