Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $106,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 79,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

