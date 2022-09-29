Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 59,310 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,310 shares during the period. Gladstone Land accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Gladstone Land worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAND. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $14,825,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $8,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $4,763,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 2,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $42.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

