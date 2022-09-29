Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 287,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

