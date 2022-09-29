Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

