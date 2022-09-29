Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSSEP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

