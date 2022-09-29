Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 7,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSEP)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.