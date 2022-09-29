China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 34.1% in September

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 4.7 %

China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 192,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,004. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

