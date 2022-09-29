CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 107.8% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CHS

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

