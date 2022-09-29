Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $4.28 on Thursday, reaching $183.40. 3,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,316. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.05.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $582.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.