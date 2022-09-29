Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 218,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,663,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.