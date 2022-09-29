Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 206.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $279.44. 46,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,812. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $296.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

