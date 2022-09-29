CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 1.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

About CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,780,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,219,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CI&T by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.