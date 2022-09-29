CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 1.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 72,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.
CI&T Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI&T (CINT)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.