Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 12-Month Low at $42.01

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 236892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

