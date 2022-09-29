Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CZFS stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.44. 807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577. Citizens Financial Services has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,068,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $894,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

