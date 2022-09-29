Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Financial Contrast

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Clarivate $1.88 billion 3.49 -$270.45 million ($0.20) -48.70

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54% Clarivate 1.87% 5.47% 2.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

Clarivate has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.40%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Summary

Clarivate beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

