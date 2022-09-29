Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 28559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Clean Seed Capital Group Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37.

Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

